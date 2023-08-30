North Bay Haven’s Spurlock turns in week one Play of the Week

By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On now to our Sonic High School Football Play of the Week. Franklin at North Bay Haven, the Seahawks with a long play to get inside the Buc’s 25, the q-b drops to pass and fires over the middle, he’s picked off by Jaiden Spurlock. An incredible leaping, twisting move by Spurlock, who then seemed a little bummed that he hit the ground and was unable to take it back the other way. Still Jaiden gets credit for our week one Play of the Week!

