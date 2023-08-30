North Bay Haven’s Spurlock turns in week one Play of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On now to our Sonic High School Football Play of the Week. Franklin at North Bay Haven, the Seahawks with a long play to get inside the Buc’s 25, the q-b drops to pass and fires over the middle, he’s picked off by Jaiden Spurlock. An incredible leaping, twisting move by Spurlock, who then seemed a little bummed that he hit the ground and was unable to take it back the other way. Still Jaiden gets credit for our week one Play of the Week!

The High School Play of the Week is sponsored by Sonic.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.