Port St. Joe Scallop Festival to go on as planned in wake of Hurricane Idalia

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hurricane Idalia is hitting at a very precarious time for Gulf County. Right now, the county is in the middle of scallop season, and local officials are hoping the storm will have a minimal impact.

Officials tell News Channel 7 that while they are preparing for Hurricane Idalia, they are hoping that the storm will have much less powerful rain and winds than the area has seen from other storms in recent years.

This is great news for the tourism industry in Gulf County, as the ‘crown jewel’ of scallop season, the Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival, will be taking place this weekend.

“Sandbags are being deployed. We have two, maybe three locations for those. A state of emergency has been declared. RVs within one mile of the coast are required to evacuate. Other than that, we are looking forward to getting past this week and getting into the weekend,” said Joe Whitmer, Executive Director of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re celebrating Scallop Festival. We’re still in scallop season, and we’re not going to let a storm stop us. Unless, of course, the storm heads our way, but right now, as long as we just get rain our weekend is going to be just as we planned it,” said Whitmer.

One local restaurant owner says that she hopes everyone stays safe this week, as that is the number one priority.

She also says that she is happy to be part of a community that comes together and leans on each other in times of need.

“The greatest thing about Gulf County is the camaraderie here. Whether it’s for a natural disaster, which we’re about to experience with the hurricane soon to be approaching, or something to celebrate like the Scallop Festival. You will never find another place in this world like Gulf County, with the camaraderie. We all come together to celebrate, to pick one each other up, when times get tough,” said Erin Johnson, Owner/Operator at Uptown Raw Bar & Grill in Port St. Joe.

The festival will be taking place both Saturday and Sunday from noon to sundown at George Core Park in Port St. Joe. It will include food, drinks, live music, arts, crafts and more.

If you do miss the event, don’t worry. Organizers tell us that there will be an after-party both nights at TapRoot Bar.

