Tuesday Idalia Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Idalia is now at 105 mph as of the 7pm CT advisory on Tuesday night and is forecast to become a major hurricane before landfall over the Big Bend of Florida around 7am Wednesday morning. The biggest impacts will be mainly along the center of the track and east. In our area Franklin County will see heavy rain, tropical storm force sustained winds, and 3-5′ of storm surge. Impacts as you move west toward Bay Co, Walton, and Okaloosa will decrease or be minimal. The rain will be gone by midday Wednesday at the latest and it will be hot & humid with highs near 90. Feels like temps could get near 100. Rain will be more scattered on Thursday into Friday. Most of the upcoming weekend looks drier.

