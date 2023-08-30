Walton County staff providing support, expertise in response to Idalia

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Walton County staff members are helping assist Suwanee County in light of Hurricane Idalia. Catie Feeney and Angie Leddon will be assisting and offering their expertise, according to the Walton County Board of County Commissioners.

Feeney is from Walton County’s Emergency Management Dept. and will be functioning as the Operations Section Chief in Suwannee County, which is located in the north central part of Florida, for 14 days.

Leddon is with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and will serve as a Finance/Admin. Section Chief in Suwannee County for seven days.

Their assistance was requested from Chris Volz, the Deputy Director of Emergency Management for the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeff Goldberg, the Director of Emergency Management for Walton County, says offering assistance to other counties during times of emergencies is crucial.

“Emergency management is a team sport. Every one of us depends on each other for help, and we want to help our sister counties because one day, we will be the ones receiving help,” said Goldbert.

