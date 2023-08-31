10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.(Source: Gray News)
By Joe Ashley and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating after a 10-year-old girl reportedly stabbed a man in the leg after he assaulted her mother.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened Wednesday at a Houston apartment complex.

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.

The man was taken to the hospital in fair condition, according to police.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement posted to social media.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As we learn more about the developing Idalia, we’ll continue to update you with the latest...
Latest on Idalia: updates, resources, evacuations and school closures
McQueen spoke about Idalia and the decision to keep BDS open.
BDS Superintendent discusses decision to keep schools open during preps for Hurricane Idalia
Idalia is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast of Florida tonight
Tuesday Idalia Forecast
Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
Get the latest on your Tuesday forecast and Idalia here.
Scattered storms are likely today ahead of Idalia’s landfall in Florida tomorrow

Latest News

fpl deploying to restore power
Florida Power and Light Heads to Lake City
FPL DEPLOYING
FPL DEPLOYING
Help on the way from Bay County
Help on the way from Bay County
An incident in New York City that ended with an off-duty police officer shot in the leg is...
Off-duty NYC officer shot in alleged road rage incident