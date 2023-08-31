Bay County law enforcement and emergency services assisting Floridians in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The sound of police and emergency sirens means help is on the way.

In this case, it’s help being sent from Bay County to the rest of Florida.

The aim is to return the assistance that was given to Bay County after Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“It’s an honor for us to be able to go and help the people that are affected by this storm because we certainly remember after Hurricane Michael everyone that came to help us,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

While the emerald coast was lucky to avoid a direct hit from Idalia, not everyone in the state was as fortunate.

Local law enforcement and emergency services are sending help throughout the Sunshine State.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is sending special equipment to Taylor County.

This includes deputies, three water rescue boats, four-wheelers, and even a mobile kitchen.

“Our guys here will probably stay five to seven days, then another sheriff’s office will come in and replace them for however long is needed,” Sheriff Ford said.

Bay County Emergency Services tells us that it’s important to stay ready and prepared for whenever the call for assistance comes in.

“Our preparations for that, we do pre-trip inspections on our trucks. We go in we check tire pressure, we check brakes. There’s actually a pretty good-sized checklist to go through pre-deployment and post-deployment when we go back,” said Ben Collier, Lieutenant for Bay County Emergency Services.

Officials tell News Channel 7 that the joint relief effort is organized at the state level.

“Everything we work through is not a direct communication county-to-county. It kind of goes up to the state emergency operations center and they go back and say, ‘hey who has assets available to do this,’” Collier said.

The goal, as always with disaster relief in the state of Florida, is to give help to those most in need.

“For the guys here it’s important that we give back. Our of our groups work off this kind of mutual aid process,” said Collier.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.