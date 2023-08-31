Details on InvestigateTV+

Learn more about new weekday show
By InvestigateTV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Our new weekday show, InvestigateTV+, began airing on stations across the country on Monday, September 11.

The news magazine program showcases groundbreaking investigations featuring Gray’s award-winning InvestigateTV team, national reporters, plus consumer, health, in-depth and inspiring stories.

To see your local listings, click here.

Full episodes are also available here on our website as well as on our Roku, Amazon Fire and AppleTV apps. You can download those apps by searching “InvestigateTV” on your device or clicking here to download via computer.

In all of those places, you can also check out our weekend show which highlights longform investigative journalism from our dedicated national team, and find us across social media at @InvestigateTV.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Kevin Owens is facing multiple charges, including DUI.
Man arrested after striking deputy in the face
The case was presented to a Shelby County Grand Jury in Aug. 2023, which returned indictments...
Alabama man arrested in Bay County on sexual abuse charges
Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a...
2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say
"Smiley Face" killer, Keith Jesperson, pictured here in his mugshot (left) and his 2023...
Jane Doe identified, Happy Face Killer charged in her murder
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested