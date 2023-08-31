Florida Power and Light Heads to Lake City

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 287,583 Floridians are without power according to state officials.

Florida Power and Light began staging crews Tuesday in Chipley, those crews deployed Wednesday morning.

The processing site was full of work trucks but now they are already on the roads heading east on I-10.

FPL says they are heading to the Lake City area and other parts of the state where there is damage from hurricane Idalia. They are working alongside other utility companies to help get the lights back on.

“They’re from 16 different states, those include line worker crews and those include vegetation management crews, so we’ve got a full force headed that way to help out,” said Gordon Paulus, FPL spokesperson.

They have been working throughout the day to restore power in the hardest-hit areas. They will stay there until they can get the power back on.

