Florida’s CFO: ‘I was so proud to see NWFL present in Taylor County.’

Jimmy Patronis shares details about Wednesday’s response after Idalia made landfill.
Crews are in Taylor County, Fla. assessing the damage and helping with recovery efforts.
Crews are in Taylor County, Fla. assessing the damage and helping with recovery efforts.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Floriday’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis was on the ground in Taylor County, Fla. Wednesday surveying the damage from Hurricane Idalia. It made landfall in Keaton Beach, in Taylor County, Wednesday morning.

“If there’s a silver lining to Idalia, it’s that it went through a part of the state that is not as populated,” said Patronis. “It was also a very fast storm. That 18-19 m.p.h that it was traveling, it left the state quick.”

Patronis says right now they are in a search and rescue mode. After that, they will assess the financial damage created by Idalia. Patronis said Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, among others, also responded to help the victims of Hurricane Idalia.

“There’s definitely an emotional trauma that Northwest Florida went through (from Hurricane Michael in 2018). Those law enforcement agencies know and understand the needs after a storm,” said Patronis. “I was so proud to see Northwest Florida present in Taylor County so quickly after the storm. "

If you’d like to help the victims of Hurricane Idalia, learn more here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As we learn more about the developing Idalia, we’ll continue to update you with the latest...
Latest on Idalia: updates, resources, evacuations and school closures
Idalia is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast of Florida tonight
Tuesday Idalia Forecast
High Springs commissioners approved an ordinance to permit golf carts on city streets as long...
New Florida golf cart law aimed at cutting down on injuries, deaths
Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
The Scallop Festival will take place this weekend at George Core Park in Port St. Joe.
Port St. Joe Scallop Festival to go on as planned in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

Crews are in Taylor County, Fla. assessing the damage and helping with recovery efforts.
Interview with Florida's CFO Jimmy Patronis About Idalia
fpl deploying to restore power
Florida Power and Light Heads to Lake City
FPL DEPLOYING
FPL DEPLOYING
Help on the way from Bay County
Help on the way from Bay County