Franklin County minimally impacted by Hurricane Idalia

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Windows and doors boarded up, sandbags placed around town, and tied-up furniture could be seen everywhere across Apalachicola.

All in preparation for Hurricane Idalia.

“Once we saw this hurricane was headed towards us we did a lot of outreach. We let people know that evacuations were in place for the low-lying areas. We let them know what we needed them to do which was if possible evacuate,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said they didn’t have issues with people evacuating areas like Alligator Point ahead of the storm.

“Folks were very compliant they left which made our job easier because we don’t have to worry about if we get hit doing a recovery effort,” Sheriff Smith said.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Wednesday morning in Keaton Beach. Franklin County got lucky, only facing minimal damage and residents tell us they are counting their blessings.

Only a few areas in the county saw flooding from the storm, including St. George Island.

“We did see a little flooding on St. George Island, which is not uncommon on the bay side when we have a storm tide and that is what we had. But the damage was very minimal. I heard a couple of people on the east side of the county may have been without power they probably have it back by now. A really good outcome for a really terrible storm,” Sheriff Smith said.

Overall things in Franklin County seem to be okay. The sheriff says they are hoping to help their neighbors down the road, who are now picking up the pieces after the storm.

