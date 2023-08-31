“God smiled on Gulf County”: Residents relieved after Idalia passes through

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the days leading up to Hurricane Idalia making landfall, counties along the eastern part of the panhandle were gearing up for the worst.

The fear of potential destruction quickly turned into a collective sigh of relief for Gulf County residents Wednesday after the storm blew through the area with minimal impacts.

“We had members here at the emergency operations center throughout the night monitoring the storm. We do have some beach erosion, we do have some minor flooding due to storm surge, but overall Gulf County fared very well. God smiled on Gulf County; we are very thankful,” Matt Herring, director of the county’s emergency services said.

The strong winds and rain came in the early morning hours and moved through by 8 a.m. central, allowing for the sun to shine and dry off the area as the hurricane moved through northeast Florida. Visitors in Gulf County were told to evacuate the area before the storm hit, so residents woke up Wednesday to an unseasonably calm and quiet morning.

“[Wednesday] morning we opened at 7 like normal, and we had 15 or 20 locals come in almost in the first half hour, so everyone is out, checking it out, but it is going to be quiet. I’m guessing people will be coming back today and tomorrow and this weekend will probably be absolutely normal and busy,” local resident and business owner Tyler Matney said.

And with the storm hitting in the middle of scalloping season, one of the county’s biggest economic drivers, there were concerns about how the turbulent weather would affect the Florida Scallop, Music and Arts Festival scheduled for September 2nd and 3rd, as well as the scalloping season as a whole. However, with minor impacts from the storm, the popular event will continue as scheduled and people can come back to the county to enjoy the season.

“Scalloping season is huge for us. Right in the middle of it right now,” Matney said. “Midweek is a good couple of days to take off from it I supposed but yeah, I’m hoping it will be okay this weekend.”

But for the Florida communities that will have to put their own festivities on pause as they recover from the latest devastating storm to hit the state, they will not be left to pick up the pieces alone.

“We’re real concerned about our neighbors to the east,” Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said. “[We’re] ding everything we can to help with them. With our equipment, with our personnel. Hopefully we’ll get things and submissions later this day.”

