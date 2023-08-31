A hit or miss storm today, unsettled days ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds and an isolated to stray shower possible. We’ll see mostly sunny skies this morning, but we’ll also see a few stray showers around during the morning. There’s a better chance you’ll catch one in the afternoon.

It’s still a warm and humid feel out the door. Temperatures and dew points are in the mid 70s. Dress comfortably as we’ll still get pretty warm throughout the day today outside a scattered storm. Highs reach the low 90s with a heat index near 105°.

A front still lies draped across the Southeast this morning and as Idalia slides off the Carolina Coast, counter-clockwise winds around Idalia will help push the front into NWFL. The combination of our warm and moist environment and this front will lead toward scattered storms developing today.

The front stalls out overhead tonight and into Friday and Saturday creating periodic showers and storms through the end of the week. Some rain may be heavy at times. About 1-3″ of rain is possible through the end of the week.

We’ll see the front clear out to the southwest Saturday night into Sunday. While we’ll still be warm, it will be a much more tolerable warmth thanks to lower humidity!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with an isolated or stray shower chance in the morning turning into hit or miss afternoon and evening showers or storms. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index near 105°. Your 7 Day Forecast has an unsettled finish to the week with about 1-3″ of rain through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.