JSA Authentication coming to Panama City

By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the third time in the last six years, the James Spence Authentication company will be coming to Panama City.

JSA will be set up on September 9th at Instant Replay Sport Cards & Collectibles, located at 752 W. 23rd Street in Panama City. Authenticators will be there from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have any items you would like to get a certificate of authenticity for, this is a great opportunity.

For more information watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at Four attached to this story.

