Mexico Beach Residents Offer Words of Encouragement

Mexico beach Offers Advice
Mexico beach Offers Advice(WJHG)
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach knows all too well about being in the path of a hurricane. Almost 5 years ago a category 5 hurricane named Michael swept through the city destroying everything in its path.

Following the impact of Hurricane Idalia. We spoke with people who experienced Michael firsthand to see if they have any words of encouragement for those picking up the pieces after Idalia.

“Find yourself a way to be useful out there,” said Co-owner of Killer Seafood Michael Scoggins. “Whether it’s helping your neighbor’s house mucked out. Whether it’s going down and volunteering at one of these food centers or food banks or something. Don’t sit and be useless because you’re going to feel bad about it and it’s going to make you hurt more mentally.”

“The word that I kept saying over and over after the hurricane was patience,” said Hal Summers, The Manager of Killer Seafood. “You got to be patient. It took a while for people to get into Mexico Beach. It took a while for the building to go back up. You just have to be patient, and you have to be appreciative of every day you see something. Even the littlest things.”

“Patience, prayer, and family.’ was De Diolalevi’s advice. She stayed during the storm and housed family members. She said, “Turn your neighbors into family. Turn your community into family. Watch each other’s backs. Be there for each other. Do whatever you can for each other.”

Following Hurricane Michael, all of Bay County came together.

Hurricane Michael took a lot from Bay County, but what remained was love, support, and a resilient group of people who wouldn’t let anything stop them.

Florida Power and Light Heads to Lake City
FPL DEPLOYING
Help on the way from Bay County
Franklin County minimally impacted by Hurricane Idalia
FRANKLIN COUNTY IDALIA LATEST