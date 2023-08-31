Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid 70s. Rain chances will be elevated overnights...especially near the coast. Showers & storms will start at the coast Friday early and gradually move inland. Rain chances will be 70%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The unsettled weather continues on Saturday. By Sunday a back door front allows some slightly less humid air to move into our area for a few days. High temperatures will return to the 90s next week with mostly sunny skies.

In the tropics we are watching lots of areas, but none pose a threat to the Gulf.

