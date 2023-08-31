Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Overnight we will see a break from the showers & storms for the most part. A few could linger off and on near the coast though. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Rain chances will be 20-30%. On Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds w/scattered storms. Highs will reach the low 90s. Feels like temps will reach 100. Rain chances will be 40%. Moisture will remain high and storms will be likely Friday (80%) into Saturday (70%). Expect 1-2″ of rain on average. By Sunday high pressure will push dry air into NWFL and that will lead to dry weather Sunday into Labor Day. Highs will remain hot, but the humidity will be much more tolerable.

