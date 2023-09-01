Adopt your new best friend today!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This playful pup is looking for their forever home.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services brought along a new friend to the studio who loves toys and people alike.

Temple explained the easy adoption process and the excitement that comes along with visiting the shelter. She said anyone interested in adopting should stop by for a meet and greet with the animals available.

