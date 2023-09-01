Hutchison Beach Elementary celebrates leadership through Paradigm House Sorting System

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Promoting student leadership in fun ways, that is what Hutchison Beach Elementary School is doing with its Paradigm Sorting Houses.

At the first Leader and Me Paradigm Pep Rally on Thursday, students embraced their sorted houses and colorful outfits while fostering a sense of community and belonging among students and teachers.

Each student was placed in either the house of Leadership, Motivation, Education, Change, or Potential to work toward a common goal.

Principal Glenda Nouskhajian said, “The benefits with that is to build a sense of community. We will have house meetings and all the different houses will work together for a common goal.”

At each monthly house meeting, students will contribute to their current service project of collecting items for the Lucky Puppy Rescue.

5th Grade Leader, Kali Gautreau, said, “I feel like it’s really fun and like everyone works together and joins in like a family whenever they do it.”

Each Paradigm Sorting House will continue sporting their colors all year long.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two waterspouts offshore of Panama City Beach Thursday morning.
Thursday Morning Waterspouts
Detectives say they were able to use technology provided by the victim to track the iPods to an...
Two charged in theft from lost wallet in movie theater
Crews are in Taylor County, Fla. assessing the damage and helping with recovery efforts.
Florida’s CFO: ‘I was so proud to see NWFL present in Taylor County’
Franklin County minimally impacted by Hurricane Idalia.
Franklin County minimally impacted by Hurricane Idalia
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car

Latest News

Hutchison Beach Elementary School is promoting student leadership in a fun way.
Hutchison Beach Elementary celebrates leadership through Paradigm House Sorting System
Check out Bay County Animal Services to learn more about the simple adoption process.
Adopt your new best friend today!
Check out Bay County Animal Services to learn more about the simple adoption process.
Adopt your new best friend today!
Today's Talker: Bull Rides as Passenger in Nebraska