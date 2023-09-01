Hutchison Beach Elementary celebrates leadership through Paradigm House Sorting System

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Promoting student leadership in fun ways, that is what Hutchison Beach Elementary School is doing with its Paradigm Sorting Houses.

At the first Leader and Me Paradigm Pep Rally on Thursday, students embraced their sorted houses and colorful outfits while fostering a sense of community and belonging among students and teachers.

Each student was placed in either the house of Leadership, Motivation, Education, Change, or Potential to work toward a common goal.

Principal Glenda Nouskhajian said, “The benefits with that is to build a sense of community. We will have house meetings and all the different houses will work together for a common goal.”

At each monthly house meeting, students will contribute to their current service project of collecting items for the Lucky Puppy Rescue.

5th Grade Leader, Kali Gautreau, said, “I feel like it’s really fun and like everyone works together and joins in like a family whenever they do it.”

Each Paradigm Sorting House will continue sporting their colors all year long.

