Labor Day tourism a little different with recent hurricane

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are used to seeing many people hitting the beaches this holiday weekend.

However, this year is a bit different. NewsChannel 7 was told some people checking into one local hotel are from areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

“We are expecting a huge number of check-ins,” said Elise Whitman, the Executive Vice President of Marketing for Holiday Inn Resort in Panama Coty Beach. “We are ready for an influx of families to come and celebrate.

The hotels are already filling up in Panama City Beach, despite the recent weather events.

“We know we had some of the guests were coming on the weekend kind of waited to see what happened,” said Whitman.

Thankfully, Bay County was okay.

“We have had a couple of check-ins from those areas affected, so you know we’re going to give them the best time we can,” said Whitman.

People have already started checking in for the weekend as early as Thursday night.

“We have 340 rooms and we have probably right now around 300, said Whitman. “So, we are ready to fill the final 40 so we can let them have a great time.”

It is no surprise tourism officials say the beach is the biggest draw for visitors.

“We are expecting a really strong Labor Day weekend. Historically, this is a really popular weekend for people to visit the destination,” said Rachel Banks, Public Relations Manager for Visit Panama City Beach.

We are told those visiting the area for the weekend typically stay until Monday making the most out of the beach.

Tourism leaders say this is also the official kick-off to the festival event season.

