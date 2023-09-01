New beach access point coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new beach access point will be getting a makeover in the near future.

The Tourist Development Council and Bay County Parks and Recreation have teamed up to make beach access available to everyone. The two are converting beach access 22 into a new ADA-accessible point. Everything at this location will be catered to those with special needs.

It will include 5 handicapped parking spaces, accessible mats that will roll down to the beach, and ADA-accessible showers.

Access point 22 is located behind Foghorns on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach.

Officials say it’s important to them that everyone gets the opportunity to enjoy the beach.

“When we launched our campaign called Fun For All, we want to show that Panama City Beach is fun for everyone,” said Jayna Leach, The Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Panama City Beach. “And we want to make it accessible to everyone. So really just bringing all these accessible areas forward. So those that might have a wheelchair or a special need, they are able to go to the beach and enjoy it just like everyone else.”

This project has been in the works for more than a year. Talks started last year in May during National Mobility Month. After this, officials plan to create more ADA access points towards the west end of the beach.

For more information on ADA beach access points or to find one near you go to Visit Panama City Beach

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.