New beach access point coming to Panama City Beach

The Tourist Development Council has teamed up with Bay County Parks and Rec to bring more ADA access points to Panama City Beach.
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new beach access point will be getting a makeover in the near future.

The Tourist Development Council and Bay County Parks and Recreation have teamed up to make beach access available to everyone. The two are converting beach access 22 into a new ADA-accessible point. Everything at this location will be catered to those with special needs.

It will include 5 handicapped parking spaces, accessible mats that will roll down to the beach, and ADA-accessible showers.

Access point 22 is located behind Foghorns on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach.

Officials say it’s important to them that everyone gets the opportunity to enjoy the beach.

“When we launched our campaign called Fun For All, we want to show that Panama City Beach is fun for everyone,” said Jayna Leach, The Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Panama City Beach. “And we want to make it accessible to everyone. So really just bringing all these accessible areas forward. So those that might have a wheelchair or a special need, they are able to go to the beach and enjoy it just like everyone else.”

This project has been in the works for more than a year. Talks started last year in May during National Mobility Month. After this, officials plan to create more ADA access points towards the west end of the beach.

For more information on ADA beach access points or to find one near you go to Visit Panama City Beach

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As we learn more about the developing Idalia, we’ll continue to update you with the latest...
Latest on Idalia: updates, resources, evacuations and school closures
Idalia is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast of Florida tonight
Tuesday Idalia Forecast
High Springs commissioners approved an ordinance to permit golf carts on city streets as long...
New Florida golf cart law aimed at cutting down on injuries, deaths
Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
The Scallop Festival will take place this weekend at George Core Park in Port St. Joe.
Port St. Joe Scallop Festival to go on as planned in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

Twenty officers from around the Panhandle have volunteered to help.
Panhandle contributes to state’s relief efforts after Hurricane Idalia
Rain chances will be higher the next few days.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be higher the next few days.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Detectives say they were able to use technology provided by the victim to track the iPods to an...
Two charged in theft from lost wallet in movie theater