Panama City Rescue Mission hosts dinner to celebrate reopening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission hosted a community meal Thursday evening to celebrate a big milestone.

“One of the reasons we’re having this meal is to show the community we’re back open, that we’re back in operation, that we’re helping people, and to garner support from the community,” Panama City Rescue Mission Chaplain Tim Krisko said.

The homeless shelter serves as a sanctuary for men who want a second chance in life.

“It’s a drug-free environment,” Marcus Williams, a resident at the Rescue Mission, said. “A lot of times we can’t heal in the same place we got sick, so a lot of times we need to step out of that comfort zone and become uncomfortable. When a person is uncomfortable, you tend to grow.”

Hurricane Michael and a fire caused it to close for a while.

However, Thursday evening marked a new beginning for it. Local churches and volunteers came together to provide a free meal to the community.

“We have some baked chicken, and some rolls, and some cake,” Krisko said.

The meal signified the place is fully operational again. It still needs support, though.

“There is fundraising going on,” Krisko said. “We’re trying to reconnect with some businesses. We’re also trying to reconnect with churches in the area to make that happen.”

Staff said the Rescue Mission can house up to 50 people. It’s currently supporting 15 residents.

“They’re really special here,” Williams said. “They cater to your needs, and they actually look out for you. They helped me find a job, so that was a plus for me there.”

Simple acts of encouragement can mean the biggest difference.

“You never know what someone else is going through,” Williams said. “You can always cheer someone up and be a word of encouragement for someone.”

You can visit the Rescue Mission’s website if you’re interested in donating or volunteering.

