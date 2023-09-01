Panama City Rescue Mission hosts dinner to celebrate reopening

RESCUE MISSION COMMUNITY DINNER
By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission hosted a community meal Thursday evening to celebrate a big milestone.

“One of the reasons we’re having this meal is to show the community we’re back open, that we’re back in operation, that we’re helping people, and to garner support from the community,” Panama City Rescue Mission Chaplain Tim Krisko said.

The homeless shelter serves as a sanctuary for men who want a second chance in life.

“It’s a drug-free environment,” Marcus Williams, a resident at the Rescue Mission, said. “A lot of times we can’t heal in the same place we got sick, so a lot of times we need to step out of that comfort zone and become uncomfortable. When a person is uncomfortable, you tend to grow.”

Hurricane Michael and a fire caused it to close for a while.

However, Thursday evening marked a new beginning for it. Local churches and volunteers came together to provide a free meal to the community.

“We have some baked chicken, and some rolls, and some cake,” Krisko said.

The meal signified the place is fully operational again. It still needs support, though.

“There is fundraising going on,” Krisko said. “We’re trying to reconnect with some businesses. We’re also trying to reconnect with churches in the area to make that happen.”

Staff said the Rescue Mission can house up to 50 people. It’s currently supporting 15 residents.

“They’re really special here,” Williams said. “They cater to your needs, and they actually look out for you. They helped me find a job, so that was a plus for me there.”

Simple acts of encouragement can mean the biggest difference.

“You never know what someone else is going through,” Williams said. “You can always cheer someone up and be a word of encouragement for someone.”

You can visit the Rescue Mission’s website if you’re interested in donating or volunteering.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As we learn more about the developing Idalia, we’ll continue to update you with the latest...
Latest on Idalia: updates, resources, evacuations and school closures
Idalia is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast of Florida tonight
Tuesday Idalia Forecast
High Springs commissioners approved an ordinance to permit golf carts on city streets as long...
New Florida golf cart law aimed at cutting down on injuries, deaths
Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
The Scallop Festival will take place this weekend at George Core Park in Port St. Joe.
Port St. Joe Scallop Festival to go on as planned in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

RESCUE MISSION COMMUNITY DINNER
RESCUE MISSION COMMUNITY DINNER
ARNOLD/SOWAL
ADA Access Point Coming Soon
New beach access point coming to Panama City Beach
Twenty officers from around the Panhandle have volunteered to help.
Panhandle contributes to state’s relief efforts after Hurricane Idalia