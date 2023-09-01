Panhandle contributes to state’s relief efforts after Hurricane Idalia

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More help is on the way from the Panhandle to those recovering from Hurricane Idalia.

It’s a way that local agencies are giving back to the people who helped our area recover from Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“[We’re sending] a deployment to the Perry area, to assist with the efforts that are needed by the Perry Police Department. We needed help five years ago. We know they need help today. It’s an act of humanity to go down there and help them out as well,” said Springfield Police Chief Barry Roberts.

A joint team of 20 officers from around the Panhandle have come together to tag-team the relief efforts.

Those units are made up of members from the Panama City PD, Springfield PD, Panama City Beach PD, and Fort Walton Beach PD.

They left Thursday morning for Taylor County, and officials say that the group will be self-sustained.

They are bringing all the things they need so as not to be a burden of any kind to the Perry Police Department.

This includes bathrooms, showers, laundry services, and sleeping quarters, on top of all the gear that will help them assist in recovery efforts.

“The first group will go for a week, and then I would anticipate that we’ll follow up with more the following week. We will bring these back and in seven days send over another group of officers,” said Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith.

Assistance is also coming from the state level.

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on Florida’s relief efforts.

“The state of Florida immediately began response operations including search and rescue, debris cleanup, and power restoration efforts. These efforts are continuing, and they will continue until there is no longer a need,” DeSantis said.

The Governor says that the main focus right now is recovery at ground zero.

“The reality is we’ve got a lot of people on the ground and this is a really, really big priority,” said DeSantis.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.