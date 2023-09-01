Panhandle contributes to state’s relief efforts after Hurricane Idalia

Idalia relief efforts continue in the state. NC7's Austin Maida tells us how local law enforcement is pitching in.
By Austin Maida
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More help is on the way from the Panhandle to those recovering from Hurricane Idalia.

It’s a way that local agencies are giving back to the people who helped our area recover from Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“[We’re sending] a deployment to the Perry area, to assist with the efforts that are needed by the Perry Police Department. We needed help five years ago. We know they need help today. It’s an act of humanity to go down there and help them out as well,” said Springfield Police Chief Barry Roberts.

A joint team of 20 officers from around the Panhandle have come together to tag-team the relief efforts.

Those units are made up of members from the Panama City PD, Springfield PD, Panama City Beach PD, and Fort Walton Beach PD.

They left Thursday morning for Taylor County, and officials say that the group will be self-sustained.

They are bringing all the things they need so as not to be a burden of any kind to the Perry Police Department.

This includes bathrooms, showers, laundry services, and sleeping quarters, on top of all the gear that will help them assist in recovery efforts.

“The first group will go for a week, and then I would anticipate that we’ll follow up with more the following week. We will bring these back and in seven days send over another group of officers,” said Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith.

Assistance is also coming from the state level.

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on Florida’s relief efforts.

“The state of Florida immediately began response operations including search and rescue, debris cleanup, and power restoration efforts. These efforts are continuing, and they will continue until there is no longer a need,” DeSantis said.

The Governor says that the main focus right now is recovery at ground zero.

“The reality is we’ve got a lot of people on the ground and this is a really, really big priority,” said DeSantis.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As we learn more about the developing Idalia, we’ll continue to update you with the latest...
Latest on Idalia: updates, resources, evacuations and school closures
Idalia is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast of Florida tonight
Tuesday Idalia Forecast
High Springs commissioners approved an ordinance to permit golf carts on city streets as long...
New Florida golf cart law aimed at cutting down on injuries, deaths
Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
The Scallop Festival will take place this weekend at George Core Park in Port St. Joe.
Port St. Joe Scallop Festival to go on as planned in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

ADA Access Point Coming Soon
New beach access point coming to Panama City Beach
Rain chances will be higher the next few days.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be higher the next few days.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Detectives say they were able to use technology provided by the victim to track the iPods to an...
Two charged in theft from lost wallet in movie theater