PCPD investigating drive-by shooting

Left: Kylin Demond Nolin Right: Yariel Abdiel Alvarado-Santiago
Left: Kylin Demond Nolin Right: Yariel Abdiel Alvarado-Santiago(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Two juveniles have been charged and a third juvenile is being sought in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department say they were called to North Palo Alto Avenue Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. after a report of shots being fired.

When they arrived on the scene investigators were able to locate eight spent shell casings near the common area of the complex.

Law enforcement said surveillance video showed a light-colored car leaving the complex. That’s when they say a person in the back seat leaned out and opened fire toward several people who were in the common area. Police report the muzzle flash from the handgun was visible on surveillance video.

During their investigation detectives said they learned the 15-year-old is the granddaughter of the registered owner of the car. She and 17-year-old Yariel Abdiel Alvarado-Santiago, were in the front seat of the car.

Police say Alvarado-Santiago was driving.

The department’s crime scene analysts and detectives were able to identify 17-year-old Kylin Demond as the suspected shooter.

Witnesses at the complex said Nolan allegedly came to the complex looking to fight. They say he had a handgun and reportedly said, “It could get deadly”.

Law Enforcement said the potential fight was avoided, but after Nolan returned to the vehicle, witnesses say he was the person who allegedly fired shots from the backseat.

Nolan is wanted on charges of shooting from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person and shooting into a building. Police are still looking for him.

Alvarado-Santiago is charged with principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person, principal to shooting into a building, tampering with evidence, and unlawful use of a two-way device.

The 15-year-old is charged with principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person and principal to shooting into or throwing deadly missiles into a building.

Alvarado-Santiago and the 15-year-old were turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. All charges, in this case, are felonies.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100,

