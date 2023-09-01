Periodic storms into the beginning of the weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on satellite and radar with thunderstorms developing out of the Gulf and moving north into the Panhandle. There’s a likely shot you’ll catch one on the morning drive, and maybe again sometime in the afternoon and evening today. So go ahead and pack the umbrella.

Otherwise, it’s still a warm and humid start with temperatures in the upper 70s. But then lingering clouds and scattered storms around today will prevent us from getting too hot overall today. Highs reach the upper 80s with a feels like temperature near 100°. It won’t be a non-stop rain all day today, but more scattered and periodic in nature for NWFL.

A front still lies draped across the Southeast this morning and as Idalia slides off the Carolina Coast, counter-clockwise winds around Idalia will help push the front into NWFL. The combination of our warm and moist environment and this front will lead toward scattered storms developing today. The front stalls out overhead tonight and Saturday creating periodic showers and storms into the start of the weekend.

Some rain may be heavy at times. About 1-3″ of rain is possible through the end of the week.

We’ll see the front clear out to the southwest into Sunday. While we’ll still be warm, it will be a much more tolerable warmth into Labor Day thanks to lower humidity!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy with scattered periodic storms. Highs today reach the upper 80s with a heat index near 103°. Your 7 Day Forecast has an unsettled start to the Labor Day Weekend with rain through Saturday but much more sun Sunday and Monday.

