Sneads looking for 2-0 start with week two game against Arnold

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s another of the interesting match ups set for week two of the regular season, Sneads hosting Arnold. The Marlins are coming off a shutout loss to county rival Bay. That as they move ahead without starting qb. Chris Noble, who suffered a season ending knee injury in their jamboree a couple of weeks ago.

Sneads meanwhile, with a much different vibe after week one of the season. They beat Cottondale rather convincingly, a 64-34 last Thursday. Jason Patterson, Sneads senior running back well over 200 yards on 12 carries with a couple of touchdowns. He also returned a kick for another score. Sneads head coach Bill Thomas says he was pleased overall with the game one result, and when we spoke earlier this week, he talked about his offensive line, growing into one of the strengths of this team. A strength that could help carry the Pirates a long way this season.

“We’ve kind of bounced around the offensive line a bit this year. We’ve put a lot of different kids in there and moved around who fits best. The good thing about that we’ve made a little depth. We’re still a work in progress but I thought the guys were really clicking yesterday. I felt we finally found the right combination. We’ve got good size, good strength, and they got after it. And you know we’ve got good skill kids. Our backs are really good, our receivers are good. If we stay healthy we’ve got the chance to be a very good offense this year.”

As for being able to play their home opener, well the coach says that always exciting, even more so given the atmosphere at Citizen Field, says the coach.

“It’s a very unique little place. We usually have very good crowds. Our town, our community really supports it. We’ve got our own little tradition that we do, between the fireworks before the game. The Pirate ship and the foghorn that goes off when we score. The guys, the old timers that stand in the end zone in the north end. You know it’s a neat little place.”

Game time at Sneads Friday set for 7, that game one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.