High School Football Week 2 Highlights and Scores

By Scott Rossman, Braden Maloy, Daniel Nyman and Dekevion Gause
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -High School Football Week 2

Vernon 24 Franklin 20

N.B. Haven 14 Holmes 44

Rutherford 13 Blountstown 17

Bay 7 Mosley 62

Liberty 0 Marianna 51

Arnold Sneads (Postponed)

SW Georgia 7 Bozeman 10

Jay 20 Freeport 14

Milton 7 Niceville 42

Gulf Breeze 21 Crestview 35

Fairhope, AL 13 Choctaw 33

FWB 28 South Walton 13

Joshua Chr. 0 Rocky Bayou 41

Chipley 34 Geneva 13

Walton 45 Flomaton 21

Aucilla Chr. Graceville (Postponed)

Wewahitchka Bell (Postponed)

Off: Port St. Joe, Cottondale

