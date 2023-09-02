High School Football Week 2 Highlights and Scores
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -High School Football Week 2
Vernon 24 Franklin 20
N.B. Haven 14 Holmes 44
Rutherford 13 Blountstown 17
Bay 7 Mosley 62
Liberty 0 Marianna 51
Arnold Sneads (Postponed)
SW Georgia 7 Bozeman 10
Jay 20 Freeport 14
Milton 7 Niceville 42
Gulf Breeze 21 Crestview 35
Fairhope, AL 13 Choctaw 33
FWB 28 South Walton 13
Joshua Chr. 0 Rocky Bayou 41
Chipley 34 Geneva 13
Walton 45 Flomaton 21
Aucilla Chr. Graceville (Postponed)
Wewahitchka Bell (Postponed)
Off: Port St. Joe, Cottondale
