Regional non-profit helps out hurricane victims in a creative way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -When a natural disaster hits, people in the south always chip in to help their neighbors.

One southern non-profit organization does so in a creative way.

Heather Abigail is the founder of Comeback Coolers.

“It’s just important for people to remember the disasters that we’ve all been through, and how it builds the survivability that we [have] with each other,” Abigail said.

Comeback Coolers delivers a much-needed break to victims of natural disasters.

The idea for the organization started after Abigail’s home in Mississippi flooded in Hurricane Katrina.

“About ten days after the storm, my mom pulled up and had an ice chest full of cold beer and it was the first thing we had that was normal,” said Abigail.

What bloomed from that moment was a group of people who visit areas hit hard by natural disasters.

They replicate what Abigail’s mom did. They decorate and fill up hard-back coolers with beer, seltzers, water, kids drinks, sports drinks, sodas, oranges and more.

The coolers were packed Friday by volunteers at Bay Dodge, which provided a covered location for workers.

Comeback Coolers enlists the help of generous people across the South.

That includes the owners and employees of Dat Cajun Place in Panama City, who filled up and decorated coolers for the donation.

“It’s great to see the people’s faces when you bring the cooler out to them when they’ve been sweating all day to clean up the debris,” said Dat Cajun Place owner Trudy White.

Volunteers can help in many ways by donating, packing, or getting creative.

“Every one of these coolers is hand-decorated by a kid, or a senior citizen, or some kind of adult. Anybody can help, so every one of these is a one-of-a-kind piece of love,” Abigail said.

Panama City resident Jacquelyn Williams poured love into the cooler that she decorated.

“We wanted to let them know how much we appreciate them, and if it was us, I know they’d do the same for us,” said Williams, a resident at PruittHealth.

For more information on Comeback Coolers, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.