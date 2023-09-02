Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Labor Day Weekend is here and weather wise it will be a mixed bag. For tonight lows will be in the low to mid 70s w/spotty showers overnight. On Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy w/high rain chances at the coast (70-80%) and lower rain chances inland (30-40%). Highs will be in the mid 80s. Expect the rain to linger into Saturday night & maybe Sunday morning. Lows Sunday AM will be in the low 70s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds Sunday w/highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be 30%. By Labor Day it will be sunny and nice with lower humidity. Temps will start in the upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. Highs Monday will reach to near 90. The sunny, warm, and dry weather continues through much of the week ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.