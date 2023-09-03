Gulf Coast honors and remembers Jimmy Buffett

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The world has lost a legend and an icon with the passing of Jimmy Buffett. For many, Buffett represented a certain way of life.

Buffett passed on Friday evening at the age of 76. He leaves behind a legacy that is felt everywhere - including the Gulf Coast.

“It’s a lifestyle of enjoyment, zen, relaxation, and charity,” said Geno Redmon, former president of the Panama City Parrothead Club. “Panama City Beach, I’d like to think that maybe there’s no greater personification of the Jimmy Buffett lifestyle than right here,” Redmon said.

The Bay County Parrothead Club has over 550 active members who strive to live life the way Jimmy did.

“Being part of something bigger than yourself, that’s the main thing. When you have a bunch of like-minded people who get together to try to leave the world a little better than we found it,” said former president of the Panama City Parrothead Club Jeff Brewer.

Club members say they will continue to carry on Buffett’s charitable spirit.

“We have raised over 500,000 dollars for various charities around the local community, with the idea that any money that’s raised stays right in this town,” said Redmon.

People in town visited Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant in Pier Park on Saturday to pay their respects. One patron left a bouquet of flowers and a message for Jimmy to rest easy.

Folks weren’t at the restaurant just to mourn. They were also there to do what Jimmy did best: enjoy good food, good drinks, and good times with good people.

Buffett’s legacy and impact will be remembered by the music world as well.

“I play with a whole lot of the musicians up and down the beach, I can tell you right now, especially today, or tonight, any place you are down the beach you’re gonna hear a lot of Jimmy Buffett music,” said Brewer.

Buffett’s outlook on keeping a positive attitude will forever live on through his lyrics.

“Some of it’s magic, some of it’s tragic, but we’ve had a good life all the way,” Brewer said.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.