Pineapple Willy’s summer beach cleanups ending for the year

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Throughout the summer, with millions of people visiting the panhandle’s beaches, one Bay County restaurant organizes a weekly event during the summer months to combat pollution left on the beaches.

Pineapple Willy’s hosts beach cleanup sessions on Saturday mornings, and the last cleanup of the year is set for September 10th.

The main goals of the cleanups are not only to keep the beaches clean, but also raise money for local organizations. After each cleanup, there is a raffle. Prizes are given out, and a check is written to the non-profit that is chosen for that week.

Organizers of the event say it’s important to pass down the message to the next generation.

“Keeping the beaches clean, I mean this is our home, you know,” said Melissa Traxler, Pineapple Willy’s CEO. “Keep your home clean, you know, pick up after yourself, and like I said teach the little ones to leave no trace.”

The final beach cleanup will be September 9th at Pineapple Willy's from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
