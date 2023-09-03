Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rain filled weather is coming to an end soon after a 30% chance of showers Sunday morning along the coast. Sunshine begins to return Sunday afternoon leaving high temperatures to be near 90 degrees. Rain chances remain slim to none as we head into the work week with high temperatures in the low 90′s amping up to the mid 90′s by the weeks end. Dew points in the upper 60′s to near 70 will allow the feels like temperatures to be slightly more bearable this in the mid 90′s.

