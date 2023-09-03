Sunday Evening Forecast

Expect sunnier conditions with highs near 90 degrees this week as a ridge of high pressure blankets the panhandle.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances are dwindling down for this evening and into our overnights as the stationary that has been providing NWFL with rainfall the last three days begins to recede and gets replaced with a ridge of high pressure. This high pressure system also brings in winds from the NE which will allow our feels like temperatures to be much more tolerable this week as opposed to what we’ve been used to this summer. High temperatures will stay near 90 degrees with slim to none rain chances throughout the week.

