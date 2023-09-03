WCFR: Mobile home at least partially destroyed, pets killed in fire

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOSSY HEAD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A home in northern Walton County was left at least partially destroyed after a reported electrical issue caused a fire in the home, according to those with the Walton County Fire Rescue.

Responders said at 10:37 p.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to the home in Mossy Head off of Laird Road following a 911 call from a resident, saying they heard explosions and could see flames coming from a neighboring mobile home. Crews from Walton County Fire Rescue, DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were reportedly all dispatched to the home.

The caller reported also said both residents of the home made it out of the house safely, but they believed some of their neighbors’ pets were still inside.

When firefighters reportedly arrived on scene six minutes later, they said they saw flames coming from the back of a single-wide mobile home. They said they immediately went into the residence and began working to put the fire out. Laird Road was reportedly shut down by WCSO as firefighters put the fire out.

Crews were reportedly able to put the fire out in just 30 minutes. Authorities said several pets made it out of the residence safely, but, unfortunately, one cat and dog were later found dead inside the house.

Investigators said the fire was caused by an electrical issue inside the mobile home, and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home.

