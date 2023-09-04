Celebrating height of scallop season in Port St. Joe

Port St. Joe, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is the height of scallop season in Gulf County and what better way to celebrate than the 16th annual Scallop Festival in Port St. Joe.

This festival has a wide range of things for people to enjoy. There are arts and crafts, clothing and boutique type vendors, food, and music performances.

However, organizers say this year they are taking a precaution since they did not what weather they would get. As a result, they have all the vendors on top of the hill, but the weather didn’t stop people from coming out and some of those people keep coming back every year.

“Last year was our first year and it was really good then,” said one visitor.

“We definitely wanted to hit it again,” another said.

Gulf County Chamber officials tell us around 3,000 people will come to this festival between Saturday and Sunday.

“We are here celebrating the fact that we actually can harvest the scallops out of our bay and consume them,” said Joe Whitmer, executive director of Gulf County Chamber. “So that is really why we have this festival.

“It is a great time to add unity to our community and bring everyone together for music for arts and of course for the scallops.”

Every year since Hurricane Michael, the scallop festival has been growing and getting larger than before.

Those with the chamber say we can expect another festival next year on Labor Day weekend.

