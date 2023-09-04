FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mid-Bay Bridge

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a man was killed in a single-car crash early Monday morning just north of the Mid-Bay Bridge in Okaloosa County.

Troopers said the 21-year-old man from Crestview was riding a motorcycle southbound on State Road 293, just south of N Lakeshore Drive, just before 5 a.m. They said as the man got to the sharp curve in the road, the motorcycle hit the guardrail on the west shoulder.

Authorities said the man was thrown off the bike and landed in the road. Troopers said the man was killed in the crash. They added he was wearing a helmet and that his next of kin has been notified.

