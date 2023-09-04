Pleasant warmth and passing clouds for Labor Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Labor Day! We couldn’t ask for nicer weather!

A mix of sun and clouds this morning accompanies a nice northeasterly breeze and slightly decreased humidity across the Panhandle. Temperatures will slowly adjust to the sunshine with highs only in the mid-80s by mid-morning, then the upper 80s by lunchtime. Through the afternoon, we could see a few inland temperature sensors hit 90 or 91, although cloud coverage will be on the rise during that time period with partly to mostly cloudy skies through the remainder of the day.

Dew point temperatures will continue to fall overnight tonight, with Tuesday morning feeling refreshing compared to the past month. If you’re looking for a taste of false fall, Tuesday will be your favorite day of the week. Mild temperatures will be fairly short-lived, though, with an abundance of sunshine and slowly building high-pressure clawing temperatures into the low 90s by the afternoon. Thankfully, lower humidity will keep feels-like temperatures bearable - heat indices will only reach the mid-90s.

Through the rest of the work week, we’ll see high temps climb a few degrees warmer with the sea breeze helping to surge moisture back into our air. By Friday, heat indices will be near the triple digits again, with highs around 93. A spotty afternoon shower or two is possible along the sea breeze towards the end of the week.

This weekend, a cold front will limp into the southeast, allowing us to enter a more typical summer pattern, with a 30% chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday.

