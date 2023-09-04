Smash Mouth original lead singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care, according to the band's manager.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Steve Harwell, who cofounded the band Smash Mouth in 1994, has died at the age of 56, according to news reports.

This is a breaking news update. Earlier story follows below.

Steve Harwell, the co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care.

The band’s manager said the 56-year-old is receiving care at his home. He did not provide any further details on Harwell’s medical condition.

Harwell left Smash Mouth, best known for their singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer,” in 2021.

The group has continued to perform with a new vocalist, Zach Goode.

