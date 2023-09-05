The Ark celebrating 50 years with building transformation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Along the west end of Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach sits a little cafe called “The Pour”. But beyond the relaxing ambiance and smell of ground coffee, the Pour is just one part of a bigger mission to help people help and connect.

Behind the Pour sits multiple dorms, a chapel, and other buildings that make up the Ark. The Ark and Pour work as one to help those in the community who need it.

“We get called a homeless shelter often and we’re not. They actually embrace each other. They help each other. We don’t like the words ‘they’re homeless’ here because they’re not. They do have a home once they’re living here, they’re residents here. And that’s a big thing,” Ark Assistant Co-Director Rob Raines said.

Ark members said it was created in 1973, marking 50 years of being in the area in 2023. In later years, it had officially moved into the buildings it is currently using. But it wasn’t always what it is today.

“50 years ago, it was founded in Panama City as a youth retreat. 2013, 2014 we had to kind of reinvent it,” Michael Bennett, co-director of The Ark, said. “It wasn’t doing as well, church groups weren’t coming here as much. So, what could we do? We sat down with a bunch of good people and God led us to do what we’re doing today.”

To celebrate 50 years of the Ark’s creation, the front of the Pour, which was built to resemble an ark, will be rebuilt. Bennett said it is uncertain what the outside of the building will look like, whether it be rebuilt to look like an ark or something else, but they are excited about the change regardless.

“This is the last old part of the Ark. It is a transformation. A transition into something new,” Bennett said.

The transition from the old outside of the building into a fresh new look will reflect the ministry’s impact on many lives over the past half-century.

“My experience here was a life-changing experience,” Giavanna Zannini Griffin, a former Ark youth group member, said. “Made me realize I was accepted, that I was part of something bigger than me.”

The Ark also has housing for international students and offers other services to those who need it. To learn more about what the Pour and the Ark offer, or to get involved, members said to stop by the Pour and get a cup of coffee and ask the staff there. You can also give them a call at 850-234-3084.

To watch the full interviews, you can visit the WJHG-TV YouTube Channel.

