A classic summery week with more sun than rain chances

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds cruising through this morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine returning to our skies today.

Temperatures are comfortably warm and humid out. We’ll get the day started in the low 70s and it won’t be overly oppressive today but still turning hot by the midday. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s, near 100 for some.

Residual effects from the front passing through over the past weekend will keep us flirting with some lower humidity over the next few days, especially inland areas. Dew points in the upper 60s for most of the area tomorrow gives us a much more tolerable heat in the afternoon as highs still reach the low 90s.

But a constant afternoon sea breeze and eventual persistent southerly wind will keep up humidity toward the end of the week. With more moisture in place and another weak cold front on the way for the end of the week, we’ll increase a scattered afternoon storm chance starting up Thursday and lingering into the start of the upcoming weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a warm and humid high on the coast in the low 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s near 100°, less humid inland. We’ll see lower humidity continue on Wednesday before moisture returns, and afternoon rain chances rise into Thursday afternoon and the afternoons of the end of the week and weekend.

