Driver crashes into busy Denny’s restaurant in Texas, injuring 23 people

A driver crashed into the side wall of a Denny's restaurant in east Texas Monday morning,...
A driver crashed into the side wall of a Denny's restaurant in east Texas Monday morning, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.(The Rosenberg Police Department Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROSENBERG, TX. (Gray News) - 23 people were injured after a driver crashed into the side of a Denny’s restaurant in east Texas.

The Rosenberg Police Department shared photos of the incident on Facebook, telling the community to “expect delays and avoid the area if possible.”

At approximately 11:22 a.m. Monday morning, the department said it began receiving calls about a vehicle that crashed into the Denny’s restaurant located at 27960 Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg.

The vehicle crashed into the south wall of the building, injuring a total of 23 people inside.

The department said the victims’ injuries range from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening. All injured parties were also conscious when they were taken to local hospitals.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

