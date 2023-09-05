Faces and Places: Panama City Hot Glass Studio

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you can believe it, there’s something hotter than the weather in Panama City.

The Panama City Hot Glass Studio is bringing the heat.

“Right when you come in, you feel our warm welcome and then I mean get it stays over 2000 degrees around those furnaces,” said Lead Glass Blower Brandon Hermes who also says he’s used to the heat.

High temperatures are part of the formula for these beautiful pieces of art.

“Our main furnace is actually at 2150 degrees and then our heating elements also known as the Glory hole stays around 1800 degrees and so this keeps the glass in the liquid state,” he explains.

After spending years in the glass business, business owner Brent McLeod was feeling the heat while trying to find a new business venture, all while trying to surprise his wife for their 20th anniversary.

“As we were headed up to New York State, we were watching the weather pattern and her family basically started telling us that, ‘you know you need to cancel your trip?’ That the day trip to Niagara, the snow, the ice storms coming through, you can get trapped,” he explained, “My wife lined it up to go to the Corning Museum of Glass and blow glass because she knew how long I’ve talked about it. There really wasn’t nothing in the Panhandle for us to participate in. I had two boys, my two sons, our two sons. I ended up giving them both of the blow slots and letting them blow glass and I just watched so that they can enjoy themselves... the joy that I’ve seen on their face, the energy that I felt in the studio when I was there.”

That flame would spark a new business for the McLeods that’s been burning bright ever since, even after Hurricane Michael leveled the building.

You can take classes of your own there, becoming a place of fun and even mourning.

“As long as you got ashes, whether it’s a loved one or, you know, a pet goldfish dog, whatever it might be, you can bring them on in the same way we add the color, we can add the ashes. you can actually see each individual speck of ash as we incorporate it into the piece,” said Hermes.

McLeod says this is done in a private setting.

If you’re looking for ways to be environmentally friendly, they recycle glass from both of McLeod’s businesses.

“We take the crushed portion of it and we alcohol and dye it and tumble it so it’s not sharp and then we pre-paint canvases or you could paint your own and then you just basically make pieces of art like you see on the wall over here,” McLeod described.

You can get a free gift just for stopping by.

“We have a free rose paper weight. and so, all you have to do is just come in, take a picture, check in on Facebook, there’s no purchase necessary,” Hermes explained.

“When they had hired me for this company, I mean, I could barely draw a stick figure. and so, with that, everything I have is on-site training. like you said, you know, they hire people with experience and then from them we’ve learned, and you know, three years later a lot, a lot of broken glass. I’m now running our Lead Glass Blower position,” he added.

