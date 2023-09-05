Future of A.D. Harris Learning Village remains up in the air

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The A.D Harris Learning Village in the Glenwood Community has served many purposes over the years.

“This sight has been an elementary school,” former Principal of A.D. Harris Learning Village Anita Dillard, said. “It has been a 6th Grade Center, and it has been an alternative school.”

However, the public doesn’t see yellow school buses waiting in the pick-up line these days.

“I was very sad when I rode up with my husband,” Dillard said. I just looked at it and it just brought back so many memories.”

Dillard said the last graduating class was in 2009. She served as principal from 1986-2009.

“We were ‘people teachers’ and we were a family,” she said. “We graduated students who weren’t able to graduate in the traditional school.”

Several former students shed light on their experiences at A.D. Harris.

“I went to A.D. Harris in 1999,” Karen Morris said. “I actually started there after my grades dropped at Mosley due to my parents’ split. My favorite part of the day was the period called “Social,” where we were graded based on our ability to socialize with our peers.”

“I have been so sad that this school closed,” Melissa Jackson said. “I attended there almost three years graduating in 2008. Between some health issues, and my mom moving us around a few times, I fell super behind in school. A.D. Harris was a suggestion I received from Bay High, because it would allow me to catch up and graduate on time still. It was such a mistake to close that school. The teachers there became family. They didn’t just provide a textbook education. They took the time to really get to know us and foster a safe place for lost students.”

“I went in 1996,” Ashley Coatney said. “I was 13 years old and pregnant with my first daughter. I decided to go to A.D. Harris. Teachers were good. I loved Mr. Dike! He always encouraged me and others. They were so understanding with me being a young mother. [They] even let my child attend school functions. They supported me being a young mother.”

Panama City officials said the campus is leased out to several nonprofits. However, Dillard said A.D. Harris isn’t being used to its fullest potential.

“It breaks my heart to even stand here and see how it’s vacant,” she said. “We have a gym and a cafeteria, and a media center, and so many things that could bring this community back to life here.”

Dillard suggested the place could be used to help those in need.

“There’s a cafeteria that could feed the homeless or even the community.”

City officials said the gym was recently converted to a full-size basketball court. NewsChannel 7 was told bathrooms and concession stands are also being added.

Still, Dillard wants to go back to the drawing board.

“There’s just a lot that can be done,” she said. “I think it’s time to come together to do some brainstorming so we can see what needs to happen.”

Members of the community are hosting a meeting on Tuesday to discuss what they want to see happen to A.D. Harris. It’ll be held at the Rosenwald High School Media Center from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Commissioners are assuring the public it won’t get demolished.

