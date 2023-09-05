Gulf Coast State College offering courses, no grades required

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College in Panama City is offering courses for adults through its “Education Encore” program. The classes are on Fridays over a six-week period starting in September.

None of the courses count toward credits. They are provided by the college’s continuing education department, which helps adults who are looking for personal enrichment and development opportunities.

There are more than 28 diverse courses available including: exploring the local marine environment, Florida native plants, African American Cowboys and Buffalo soldiers, calligraphy for beginners, history of tourism in Bay County, intermediate watercolor painting and more. For a full list of courses, go here.

Participants can choose one course, or as many as four courses to take each Friday. The Fall 2023 semester runs for six consecutive Fridays, starting Sept. 22 and running through Oct. 27, 2023.

You’re urged to sign up for classes soon as in-person class space is limited. The fee is $125. For more information, go here or call (850) 873-3583.

