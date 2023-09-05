Gulf Coast State College offering courses, no grades required

The classes are for adults who are looking for personal enrichment.
Gulf Coast State College in Panama City is offering courses for adults, including art classes.
Gulf Coast State College in Panama City is offering courses for adults, including art classes.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College in Panama City is offering courses for adults through its “Education Encore” program. The classes are on Fridays over a six-week period starting in September.

None of the courses count toward credits. They are provided by the college’s continuing education department, which helps adults who are looking for personal enrichment and development opportunities.

There are more than 28 diverse courses available including: exploring the local marine environment, Florida native plants, African American Cowboys and Buffalo soldiers, calligraphy for beginners, history of tourism in Bay County, intermediate watercolor painting and more. For a full list of courses, go here.

Participants can choose one course, or as many as four courses to take each Friday. The Fall 2023 semester runs for six consecutive Fridays, starting Sept. 22 and running through Oct. 27, 2023.

You’re urged to sign up for classes soon as in-person class space is limited. The fee is $125. For more information, go here or call (850) 873-3583.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mid-Bay Bridge
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mid-Bay Bridge
A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Hunters catch 920-pound ‘beast’ of a gator in Florida lake
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
Larry and Sally with Sprinkles
Couple drives everywhere with giant giraffe to make people smile

Latest News

Wear It Wednesday Preview September 5
If you vacationed here in Bay County, the News Channel 7 crew would like to wish you safe...
Laboring On Labor Day
SHIPWRECK LAST DAY OF SEASON 40 YEARS
SHIPWRECK LAST DAY OF SEASON 40 YEARS
shipwreck last day of season
Shipwreck Island Waterpark wrapping up its 40th season