Laboring On Labor Day

Not everyone gets the Labor Day holiday off from work. Many are spending Labor Day...well, laboring.
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There are a few businesses in Bay County that remained open for the holiday. Then there are jobs that just can’t afford to have all of its workers off. Occupations like police officers, firefighters, nurses, and doctors are too valuable to the public.

While many first responders are obligated to work today, some retail businesses and restaurant owners said they work because it’s important to be available.

“Well, it’s very important. Very important to your business.” Said Patrick Greir, The Owner of The Jamaican Food Store and Cafe in downtown Panama City. “There’s a lot of things I had to go through anyway with my business as far as family emergencies. But I try to be here as much as possible. But now we are back on track. Like I said it’s Labor Day, I’m here to do the labor.”

Greir’s wife and business consultant has struggled with cancer over the last few years. That family emergency has caused them to close early or not open some days.

Other restaurant owners decided to open their doors today because they wanted to be a part of the people in their community’s celebration.

”We are new owners of The Beach House, leasing from Gulf Highlands Resort and we just wanted to bring fun and food and spirits to the community.” said Stacey Breaux, The Owner of Gulf Highlands Beach House. “So we thought we would open today to help celebrate Labor Day.”

Those who opted not to work today are thankful for those who did. Most Americans take this time to vacation and spend time with family. Some traveled to the beach, while others spent time at our local parks.

If you vacationed here in Bay County, the News Channel 7 crew would like to wish you safe travels back home.

