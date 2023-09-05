Metal debris strikes car windshield on Maine highway and comes within inches of motorist’s face

This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal...
This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal that came within inches of a motorist's face, on the Maine Turnpike, in Gray, Maine, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Police said the 21-year-old motorist from New Hampshire was following a vehicle that ran over the metal road debris, sending it flying into the windshield of her Jeep Wrangler.(AP Photo/Maine State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY, Maine (AP) — A motorist narrowly escaped injury Tuesday when a piece of metal crashed into her windshield and came within inches of her face, police said.

The 21-year-old motorist from New Hampshire was following a vehicle that ran over metal debris on the road, sending it flying into her Jeep Wrangler on the Maine Turnpike, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. It broke through the windshield just above the steering wheel.

This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal...
This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal that came within inches of a motorist's face, on the Maine Turnpike, in Gray, Maine, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Police said the 21-year-old motorist from New Hampshire was following a vehicle that ran over the metal road debris, sending it flying into the windshield of her Jeep Wrangler.(AP Photo/Maine State Police)

The sharp piece of metal struck the windshield and shattered glass, but the motorist was able to safely pull over, Moss said. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Troopers believe that the metal was a mechanical part from a truck, Moss said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mid-Bay Bridge
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mid-Bay Bridge
A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Hunters catch 920-pound ‘beast’ of a gator in Florida lake
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
shipwreck last day of season
Shipwreck Island Waterpark wrapping up its 40th season

Latest News

A Virginia firefighter injured in a crash while responding to a fire seven weeks ago has died....
Firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire dies weeks later
The driver was in tears and explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal...
Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities expand search area for convicted killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison
A deputy in Kansas stopped a driver for speeding but ended up giving the driver a hug instead...
Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time