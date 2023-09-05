Mosley Dolphins Cruising Through the First Two Weeks of the Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coached by head man Tommy Joe Whiddon for the 4th year, the Dolphins are off to an incredible start. Taking down Rutherford and Bay in Weeks 1 and 2 of the season by a combined 97-13.

This the third time in the last 4 years Mosley has started off the season 2-0, this year doing it behind the arm of quarterback Sam Freitas, the hands of receiver Christian Brown and the legs of running back Marquise Wilkerson.

Though Coach Whiddon was confident in his team going into the season, and had 100% belief they could win, to say he saw this kind of start coming wouldn’t be the 100% truth.

“Truth be told, we didn’t know. This summer, we had a pretty rough summer. We went, we went and did some 7-on-7 tournaments, went to a big one up in Hoover, Alabama versus some of the best teams in the country to really challenge our guys. It was a rough outing for us, the good thing was our guys got to see what real football teams looked like. But getting into the season it felt like, you know, we’ve got some good young players that we’re excited about. We’ve been coaching them really hard, just focusing on trying to get better and you know, it’s been fun to watch those guys develop in these first couple games and it’s just going to be fun to watch them grow over the course of the season.”

But it’s not just the X’s and O’s that are a key focus for the Dolphins, or the sole reason for their success. The boys are having fun, they’re supporting one another and truly embodying the word team.

“Man, having fun and getting guys to have fun and celebrate others success is probably something we coach just as much as everything else. In today’s world where it’s just social media and everything’s like “look at me, look at me, look what I did”, it’s something that we really have to coach. As crazy as that sounds. Honestly, that’s one of the things I’ve been really happy about with this football team. When guys have been making plays, guys have been cheering for other guys. When we score touchdowns, everybody’s down in the endzone celebrating everyone’s success. Honestly, that’s been something I’ve been really proud of. It’s something, that sadly in today’s worlds, it’s something you have to work at and again, the scores have obviously made that a lot easier for everybody because winning is obviously fun, but it’s something that I’ve definitely noticed in our guys and hope that we continue to do over the course of the season.”

The Dolphins will look to stay hot and happy, as they travel to Arnold this Friday to take on the 0-2 Marlins.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.