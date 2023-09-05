Shipwreck Island Waterpark wrapping up it’s 40th season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shipwreck Island Water Park was full of people Monday wanting to get one more ride down the lazy river or one more slide down Tree Top Drop.

“Came out here to bring my son. It was the last day of the year he wanted to come out here and hang out with his friends,” said Levi Bunnell, a parkgoer.

The Panama City Beach water park is a favorite spot for locals and visitors alike to take a break from the hot Florida weather.

“Of course, I enjoy the nice cool water on a hot day like today refreshing a nice getaway,” said Bunnell.

Aquatics Director Wil Spivey says it was the perfect way to wrap up the park’s 40th season.

“Solid day a lot of folks,” said Wil Spivey. “Season pass holders getting in one last day or folks coming in for Labor Day, so it’s just been a great day here.”

Along with the old favorites, Shipwreck added several new attractions to help celebrate its 40th anniversary.

“We have ways of doing things that are tried and true over the last 40 years and every year we strive to make it better and better,” said Spivey.

We are told most of the workforce at the park is high school and college students. So many of them are already back in school.

“End of the season school going back in, football season kicking off, so we’re switching to that off-season mode,” said Spivey.

However, parkgoers say they’re already looking forward to splashing into next season.

“Lazy river all day just like to get one and veg out and chill out enjoy the sun,” said Bunnell.

The park will open again in the spring of next year.

