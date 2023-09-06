Bay District Schools in search of more substitute teachers and mentors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s an important week at Bay District Schools.

“It’s Substitute Appreciation Week, so we want to thank all of our current subs and tell them how important they are to Bay District Schools and how much we appreciate their partnership,” said BDS Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan.

Substitute teachers play a vital role in the overall success of a school district.

While everyday teachers try not to miss days, sometimes everyday life gets in the way.

“Our teachers try really hard to stay in the classroom but emergencies come up occasionally, or we have maternity leaves, medical needs, or may even just have a sick child,” Buchanan said.

If a teacher misses a day, it’s important for them to know their students are in good hands.

“When you have an effective substitute teacher they follow out your lesson plans, [and] they build relationships with students,” said Buchanan.

Substitutes aren’t the only part-time jobs important for students’ success.

They also need good volunteers.

“Mentors are just a great role model all the way around. We have a lot of ways where our students are challenged here locally, so this is a way to show them that there are opportunities outside of what they maybe already know,” said BDS Mentor Coordinator Stacey Legg.

A mentor not only helps inside the classroom but in other ways as well.

“It’s just a time to sit and encourage, find out a little bit more about the students, help them make better choices,” said Legg.

Mentors can be key in keeping kids on the right track.

“Sometimes it’s just being that buddy and just encouraging them to stay in school and do the right thing,” Legg said.

Whether it’s through mentorship or substitute teaching, there are many ways locals can make a difference.

“Students are our future community, so if we have strong students we will have a stronger community going [forward],” said Legg.

There is a mentorship orientation on Wednesday at noon at the Nelson Building in Panama City. Anyone interested in becoming a mentor can RSVP at 850-767-4128.

