Bayway offering transportation program for disadvantaged

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is expanding transportation accessibility for those less fortunate.

The county received a $743,103 state grant that will allow more people to use Uber and Bayway at a discounted price. Bayway Transportation Administrator Lamar Hobbs said you must be classified as ‘transportation disadvantaged’ to use the county-wide program. You also have to fall under a certain income bracket to qualify.

Those who are approved will be provided a link that includes ride selections. Users can pick between an Uber or Bayway trolley. There’s a $1.50 co-pay per trip.

“You could literally start at Point A, and go all the way to Point B, which is whatever your desired ending location is and never have to transfer to another vehicle,” Hobbs said. “So, we feel that will be more helpful to get more users and riders on this particular program.”

Hobbs also said there isn’t a ride limit.

The money needs to be spent by the end of next June. NewsChannel 7 was told any remaining funding will go back to the state.

You can apply for the program by clicking on this link.

