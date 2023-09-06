Blountstown’s Jemison is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -David Jemison is one of the rocks of this year’s Blountstown team. He’s their starting center and there’s no other position he’d rather be playing.

”I love the physicality and the skill set it takes to be able to compete.” David told us during a practice in August. “The O-line, that’s what it takes to be able to move the ball, I mean, without the O-line, you ain’t doing nothing.”

“David’s a really good player and he makes our team better, by being here and being the good person that he is.” says Blountstown head coach Greg Jordan. He’s a leader, an unselfish kid.” That’s because, he kind of has to be. The center is the only player to touch the 100% of the time when they’re on the field. Meaning you need a guy you can trust, a guy that knows his stuff and a guy that raises the play of the rest of his line.

“Our center, he’s our call maker up front.” adds coach Jordan. “The captain, so to speak, of the offensive line. He was our starting center from day 1 last year, so he’s a really experienced player for us and we need big leadership out of him.”

”I just try to teach the young guys the ways to progress and get better.” says Jemison.

With over a 3.5 GPA, Jemison, maybe more than anyone on the team, knows the benefits of good teachings and getting the best out of people. “That’s just how I was raised and my family, we always hold to a high standard and I try to keep up with that.” While David has a plan to study business next year in college, he doesn’t know exactly where that will be yet, so at the moment he’s just focused on finishing his high school career strong.

”I’d like to get my GPA up a little bit, all A’s definitely. Really I’m just seeing what happens, you know, if something comes up that I feel like is a good idea, then I’ll progress with it.” NewsChannel 7′s Student of the Week is Sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

